Russia to push ahead with unifying agenda at UN GA session — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia will not abandon its sovereign policy and it will push ahead with the unifying agenda on different platforms, including the UN General Assembly session, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with newly-appointed foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.

"As far as Russia is concerned, we will not abandon our sovereign policy. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, we are determined to push ahead with the unifying international agenda and to contribute to the search for effective answers to numerous contemporary challenges and threats and promote a settlement of acute regional conflicts," Putin said. "This is precisely Russia’s stance at the current 77th session of the UN General Assembly," he added.

Putin recalled that the ceremony was being attended by the ambassadors of 24 states. After that, he briefly described Russia's relations with each of these countries.