MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday refuted media reports about an alleged assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Claims of an earlier attack on the head of state’s car convoy en route to the presidential residence were first published by a Telegram channel on September 14, and were later reproduced by a UK tabloid, The Sun.

When asked whether those reports had any factual basis, Putin’s press secretary replied to TASS: ‘No.’.