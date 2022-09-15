Putin says pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan possible

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russia can supply gas to Pakistan, with part of infrastructure ready, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on Thursday, adding though that there is an issue of stability in Afghanistan.

"The issue is about pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan, which is also possible, which means part of infrastructure has already been created, meaning Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. We have to solve the Afghan issue," Putin said when speaking about energy projects.

"Of course, there are problems connected with political stability, but having in mind our mutually good relations with the Afghan people, I hope this problem can also be solved, I mean Pakistan’s influence on the situation in the country," he added.

Overall, Moscow and Islamabad have other very interesting and ambitious projects, particularly in the energy sector, the Russian president noted. He also mentioned the Pakistani Stream project, which suggests the creation of infrastructure for supplies of liquified natural gas.