None of Russia’s official delegates to UN GA has received visas — senior legislator

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s official delegation to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UN GA) under Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has not yet received US visas to come to the UN headquarters in New York, one of the delegates, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs, Leonid Slutsky, told the media on Tuesday.

"I am a member of this delegation, there are only five of us, headed by Sergey Lavrov. The delegation was approved by the president. None of us has received a visa yet, Slutsky said, adding that "the US is playing games and these games are in no way compatible with the agreement on the UN headquarters’ location in the United States.

Slutsky stressed that the UN remained "the key international organization, the main one."

"If visas are not issued by the American side to Russia’s delegates, we will press for moving the UN headquarters from New York elsewhere. I think that we will find supporters, including on the platform of the UN Security Council," Slutsky said.