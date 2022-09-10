Medvedev chairs meeting in Tula on accelerated pace of arms supplies

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Defense procurement issues and the acceleration of arms supplies were in the focus of the meeting held by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev with military and defense industry representatives in Tula, Medvedev’s Secretariat said on Saturday after his working trip to Tula.

"Dmitry Medvedev held a meeting with representatives of the industry sector and the Russian Defense Ministry, focusing on the implementation of defense procurement and the acceleration of supplies of weapons and military equipment," the statement said.

Medvedev visited the Ganichev Research and Production Association ‘Splav’ and the Shipunov KBP Instrument Design Bureau in that city.