Drone downed by air defense system over sea near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, August 23. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by the Russian air defense system over the sea near Sevastopol, the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Tuesday.

"Air defense systems were activated over the sea. A drone was downed. The situation is calm," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Crimea and Sevastopol have been attacked several times in recent weeks. The yellow terrorist threat level is in force in the city until August 31. On August 20, a drone attack was staged on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters. The drone was downed by the air defense system. No one was hurt.