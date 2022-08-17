Russia helps all countries ready to invest in its economy — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia intends to work with any country that wishes to expand its business on its territory, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"If this is an honest, well-established responsible business that is ready to continue working on the Russian market, we will not have a biased attitude towards them simply because they might be from so-called unfriendly countries. We will help any investors who want to work here, pay taxes, and grow their businesses," the diplomat said.

Birichevsky added that "Russia keeps all doors open and remains part of international economic relations, the global economic system.".