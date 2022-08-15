Foreign Ministry warns US against provocations over Lavrov's visit to UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moscow recommends that Washington refrain from provocations over the arrival of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's special flight to New York for the UN General Assembly in September, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Apparently, the question concerns the special flight on which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to arrive in New York," the ministry said in response to a request to comment on how a Russian flight could get to New York considering closed airspace, "Washington should refrain from provocative actions that could disrupt the participation of the head of the Russian delegation at the UN General Assembly. All issues related to the Russian special flight are to be coordinated according to the established procedure through bilateral channels between the aviation authorities of Russia and the US."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order according to which Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The high-level week of the UN General Assembly will be held from September 20 to 26. Russia's representative is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly high-level week in the morning of September 24 at the ministerial level, according to the preliminary program of the event, with which TASS has become acquainted.

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, many Western countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft. Russia retaliated and banned airlines from 36 countries, including the EU and Canada, from flying over its territory.