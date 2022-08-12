No one except Kiev’s envoy accused Russia of shelling Zaporozhye NPP – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s envoy to the United Nations was the only participant of the UN Security Council meeting who tried to raise the question of Russia’s alleged shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The representative of the Kiev regime was the only person to claim during today’s session that Russia was shelling the Zaporozhye NPP and the city of Energodar that it controls," he said, adding that even the Kiev government’s western sponsors stopped short of doing so. "For the reasons of protocol, I would like to draw your attention to this statement, made by the Ukrainian side."

In his words, attempts to accuse Russia of shelling the facilities that it controls are "too absurd to be heard from grown-up, respectable people present in this hall."

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. Over recent days, the Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the nuclear plant’s premises, using, among others, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. In most cases, those attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, hits on infrastructure as well as in the vicinity of a storage facility of radioactive isotopes have been recorded.