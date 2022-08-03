Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Ukraine, grain agreements, Syria — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on Ukraine and the implementation of the Istanbul agreements on Ukrainian grain exports as well as Syria at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Cambodia on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the talks held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

"There was a comprehensive exchange of views on the international and regional agenda, primarily on the situation in Ukraine. [The ministers] discussed the implementation of the package agreements, which were achieved in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, on the transportation of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and on the promotion of Russian exports of food and fertilizers," the ministry said.

Additionally, the two top diplomats touched upon Syria.

"In the context of preparations for the upcoming highest-level contacts, the sides discussed in detail the current issues and prospects of Russian-Turkish cooperation, primarily in the trade and economic area," the ministry added.

On July 22, a package of documents was signed in Istanbul to solve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to world markets. The memorandum between Russia and the UN stipulates that the latter shall join the work for the lifting of anti-Russian restrictions that impede the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document establishes a mechanism for the export of grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. Agreements among Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN imply creation of a four-party coordination center. Its representatives will be inspecting grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and rule out provocations. The Joint Coordinating Center for the safe transportation of grain officially began its activities in Istanbul on July 27.