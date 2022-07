MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree bestowing President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the Order of Alexander Nevsky, according to the document posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Saturday.

"To bestow President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev with the Order of Alexander Nevsky for great merits of strengthening friendship and cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan," the decree reads.