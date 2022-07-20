Putin agrees to head supervisory board of Russia's movement of children and youth

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to head the supervisory board of a national movement of children and youth during a video conference meeting with the finalists of the Bolshaya Peremena (or the Great Change) contest on Wednesday.

"I am happy to accept the proposal. I hope that my interaction with the new movement will benefit me, my colleagues who will be involved in the movement’s activities one way or another, as well as all of its members," Putin said.

Participants in a constituent meeting of the Russian movement of children and youth voted to establish the organization earlier on Wednesday.

Earlier, Putin signed a law On the Russian Movement of Children and Youth. The movement’s goals include efforts to implement state policy for the sake of children and young people, facilitate the moral education of children, provide vocational guidance to them, organize leisure activities and create conditions for their full development and self-realization.

The movement will bring together children starting from the age of six, while adult mentors will see to their moral education and organize their leisure activities.