Kremlin sees Ukrainian bill on nonexistent Ichkeria as legal oddity

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said a bill that was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament and seeks to recognize independence of the self-proclaimed and nonexistent Chechen Republic of Ichkeria is a legal oddity and a show of incompetence.

"It’s a case of legal incompetence because that entity doesn’t exist. It’s just a legal oddity," the spokesman said.

A bill featuring a non-existent entity "speaks to the quality of legislative work in the Verkhovnaya Rada," Peskov said, referring to the Ukrainian legislature.

Earlier, the Ukrainian parliament’s website published a proposal to recognize the sovereignty of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, which is sponsored by lawmakers Alexander Goncharenko and Musa Magomedov.