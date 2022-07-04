Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes at Syrian territory — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Israel’s airstrikes at targets in Syria on July 2 and demands Israel stop delivering strikes in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Once again, we stress that ongoing Israeli strikes at the Syrian territory are categorically unacceptable. We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions, which violate Syria’s sovereignty and the basic norms of international law, and demand their unconditional cessation," she said.

On July 2, Israeli warplanes fired several missiles at targets in Syria’s Tartus governorate, wounding two civilians and damaging civil infrastructure.