Putin is confident that Caspian Summit will be beneficial for all participating countries

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. The Caspian Summit is an important event that will be useful to all its participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

"The Caspian Summit is a very important event for all our countries, for the entire region. I am sure that [it] will be beneficial, [it will be held] on a good note," the Russian leader stressed.

He also drew attention to the fact that the leaders of all the Caspian states agreed to participate in the summit in a face-to-face format. "This is, in my opinion, almost the first meeting since the beginning of the pandemic," the Russian president remarked. He thanked Berdimuhamedov for the invitation to Ashgabat. Besides Putin and Berdimuhamedov, the Caspian Summit is attended by leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran and Kazakhstan.