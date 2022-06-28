Roscosmos CEO asks everybody to be aware of Russia’s space reconnaissance capabilities

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has asked one and all to keep in mind Russia’s space reconnaissance capabilities and, to drive the message home, he cited a catchy phrase from a merry song written especially for a Soviet post-World War II lighthearted war comedy, Heavenly Slug.

"We see it all from here, so stay awake!" Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel responding to a reaction from the Ukrainian mass media to a series of just-published Roscosmos photographs showing the coordinates of the decision-making centers in the NATO countries that support Kiev.

The post, uploaded to Roscosmos’ Telegram channel, recalls that NATO’s summit opening on Tuesday will declare Russia as an arch foe.

"While the alliance’s 30 member-countries and also partners and candidates will be mulling a strategic concept extending till 2030 Roscosmos is publishing satellite photographs of the summit venue and the very ‘decision centers’ that support Ukrainian nationalists," the space corporation said.

The posting included Russian satellite pictures of the summit venue in Madrid, the Pentagon, the White House in Washington, the British Defense Ministry, and other such facilities in Paris, Germany and Brussels. All photographs were taken from a remote sensing satellite Resurs-P. Also, Roscosmos mentioned "the coordinates of the objects."

"Just in case," Rogozin added.

NATO summit

The NATO meeting at the head of state and government level will take place in the Spanish capital on June 28-30. Its participants will adopt a new strategic concept, consider ways of strengthening the alliance and the implications of global climate change for the security sphere. Poland is trying to persuade the summit’s participants to recognize Russia as a threat to the alliance.