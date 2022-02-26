Ukrainians do not want to die for regime that sold sovereignty, for oligarchs - official

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen lay down their weapons, because they have no desire to die for the regime that sold off their state’s sovereignty, and for oligarchs and nationalists, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in his Telegram channel Saturday.

"Ukrainian servicemen lay down their weapons and defect to the side of peace. Why is this happening? First, nobody wants to die for the regime that sold off the sovereignty of Ukraine," he noted, adding that "nobody wants to die for oligarchs and nationalists."

"They robbed the country that has a huge potential. The corrupt government is acting solely in its personal interests; it wants to stay at any cost, with no consideration of the Ukrainian citizens. It is no surprise that many Ukrainian officials and businessmen have already fled abroad," he underscored.

Volodin also noted that the Ukrainian military "understand that their families are not in danger."

"The special peacekeeping operation aims to demilitarize Ukraine and free it of neo-Nazis that strike residential blocks of cities and use civilians as a human shield. As a result, there are civilian casualties. These are the scum that civilians must be saved from," he added.

The speaker underscored that "Russia is more interested than anyone in peace on the Ukrainian soil, which has not been there for eight years already."

"And those who laid down their weapons today understand this. This is the only right way. They think about their future, about their families and they will be able to live in a peaceful, independent and democratic Ukraine," the politician concluded.