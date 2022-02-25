EU to prepare new sanctions against Russian financial institutions — France’s Minister

PARIS, February 25. /TASS/. The European Union decided to prepare new sanctions against Russian financial institutions, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"Large-scale sanctions against Russia were approved yesterday. We will hit all interests of this country. Time requires so," the Minister said. "These sanctions will have serious consequences for the Russian economy, for the system of authorities," he noted.

"Today in the morning we decided to prepare new sanctions, even tougher, against Russian financial institutions," Le Maire said.