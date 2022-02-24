Shelling attacks largely over, Ukrainian troops changing sides — LPR official

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling attacks on the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) "have largely been contained," some Ukrainian service members are taking the side of the defenders of the Donbass republics, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"Shelling attacks did take place but they have largely been contained. The standoff continues. In some cases, Ukrainian service members are making the right decision to actually stop fighting. Some of them are even taking our side," he pointed out.

Deinego noted that work was underway to restore infrastructure facilities and ensure the power supply to civilians in areas that Ukraine used to control. "My colleagues are currently in the Donetsky settlement, which was located basically on the line of contact. Power generators have been delivered there, we are trying to restore the suspended electricity supply," he added.