LPR claims 72 Ukrainian military objects, up to one company of personnel eliminated

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia eliminated up to one company of Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) personnel, as well as 72 military objects, 2 tanks and 4 armored personnel carriers, People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said Thursday.

"People’s Militia attacks eliminated 72 enemy military objects, two tanks, four armored personnel carriers and up to one company of personnel. Furthermore, two Su-24 jets, one Bayraktar TB2 drone and one ‘flying wing’ drone were eliminated," the spokesman said in the People’s Militia Telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, LPR People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko announced the the People’s Militia commenced an operation on liberation of its temporarily occupied territories, adding that the forces only target military facilities and areas of concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles and personnel.

Meanwhile, the LPR mission in the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported that, in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military shelled the republics 177 times, targeting 26 settlements.