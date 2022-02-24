Kremlin says timeframe of Russia’s military operation to be defined by President Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s military operation is aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the operation’s timeframe would be defined by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The goals were described by the president as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Both pose a threat to our country and our people," Peskov pointed out. "The timeframe will depend on the results and progress and will naturally be defined by the commander-in-chief," he added.

Peskov remained tight-lipped as to what border the Russian troops supporting the DPR and LPR had been ordered to reach. "I cannot provide you with any military, technological or any other kind of information related to this operation. In this case, it is up to our military, our Defense Ministry to be the source of information," the Kremlin spokesman noted.