Russia to provide military aid to Donbass republics, Putin confirms

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia will provide military aid to Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed, answering questions from journalists.

"About the use of armed forces abroad. Well, how else, of course, we did sign treaties yesterday after all; and, in these treaties with Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, there are corresponding clauses that stipulate that we will provide corresponding aid, including military one," Putin said.

He added that, since there is a conflict going on in Donbass, the Russia’s decision "made it clear that Russian intends to fulfill its obligations if necessary."