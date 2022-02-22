Russia recognizes DPR, LPR within areas under their authorities’ control — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia recognizes the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics within the area that their authorities implement their power, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists Tuesday.

"Within the borders that DPR and LPR leadership implements its power authority and jurisdiction," he said, answering a question.

The situation at the contact line in Donbass escalated on February 17. Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling in months, which damaged a number of civilian infrastructure objects. On Friday, DPR head Denis Pushilin and LPR head Leonid Pasechnik announced evacuation of civilians to Russia due to the growing threat of hostilities. On Saturday, the republics commenced total mobilization.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of DPR and LPR sovereignty. The sides signed treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid.