Kiev keeps building up forces in Donbass, Lavrov tells France’s Le Drian

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov told his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian over the phone on Saturday that Ukraine is building up its military forces on the contact line in Donbass and continues armed provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The sides stressed that under the passive eye of Paris and Berlin, who are parties to the Normandy talks, Kiev is blatantly refraining from its commitments under the Minsk Package of Measures, is building up its military forces on the contact line in Donbass and is carrying out a campaign on militarizing citizens and continues armed provocations," according to the statement.

The top diplomats once again confirmed that there is no alternative to implementing the Minsk agreements in order to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, the ministry stated.