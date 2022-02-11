Russia under media attack aimed at discrediting security guarantees - Moscow

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia has been subjected to a coordinated media attack, aimed at discrediting its rightful demands for security guarantees and at justifying Western geopolitical aspirations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that in late 2021 and early 2022, the global information space witnessed a media campaign of unprecedented scope and sophistication, aimed at convincing the global community that Russia was plotting an invasion of Ukraine.

In this regard, the ministry has gathered a collection of news items and articles that were published as part of this campaign.

"This dossier brings together some of the most scandalous fake news items, published by Western media. They serve as an evidence of a well-coordinated information attack against Moscow, aimed at undermining and discrediting Russia’s rightful demands for security guarantees and at justifying Western geopolitical aspirations and its military development of the Ukrainian territory," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.