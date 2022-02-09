Russian ambassador says Russia, US are in talks on world order

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Wednesday said US efforts to portray the security talks with Russia as focusing on Ukraine are inaccurate because in fact, the world order is at stake.

"The main task for us today is to understand how to move toward resolving an extremely important problem: obtaining guarantees from the US and from other NATO countries regarding the security of our country," he said. "And the attempts by the colleagues in Washington to reduce the whole issue to Ukraine are absolutely wrong."

"It’s not what we are talking about," Antonov went on to say. "It’s not even European security that we are talking about. We are talking about the world order and that, on which this world order should be based."

"Should it be based on the decisions taken by the founding fathers of the United Nations, on <...> the existence of this international organization, its Security Council, the UN Charter, multilateral structures, or should it be based <…> on the rules that are developed here, in Washington," he said.

Asked if any contacts were planned between the sides, including at the highest level, on the security situation, Antonov replied: "No practical work is being done on this matter today, but such contacts cannot be ruled out."