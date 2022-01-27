Russian diplomat urges OSCE to monitor Kiev’s military buildup in Donbass

VIENNA, January 28. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine should monitor Kiev’s deployment of military equipment near the line of contact, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told the organization’s Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday.

"Ukraine’s military and political leadership keeps enhancing its military forces <…> along the line of contact in Donbass. Approximately 150,000 servicemen have already been deployed in the vicinity," the Russian diplomat said.

The Russian envoy went on to say that members of Ukrainian paramilitary nationalist groups are also arriving in Donbass in large numbers.

"This shows that Kiev is working actively on its plans to prepare military provocations in Donbass," Lukashevich added.

In his words, Russia is also alarmed by the presence of foreigners near the line of contact, including military instructors, private security personnel and mercenaries.

Against this backdrop, the OSCE SMM plays a special role in terms of early warning about a dangerous escalation, the Russian diplomat said.

"Deployment and movement of military equipment and weaponry should be closely monitored," he said. "Active measures, first of all humanitarian-oriented, should be taken to restore communications between the sides of the conflict and to restart the mechanism of security guarantees, wrapped up as a result of Ukrainian offensive last fall."

Lukashevich also dismissed US "horror stories" of a potential Russian invasion, adding that even some of members of the Ukrainian government do not believe in them.