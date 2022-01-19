Moscow expects written response from West on security guarantees — OSCE delegation

VIENNA, January 19. /TASS/. Moscow expects a written response from the US and NATO countries as soon as possible to Russian proposals on security guarantees, Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks Konstantin Gavrilov said on Wednesday.

Gavrilov drew attention to the participants of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation. "We expect a detailed written response to our proposals as quickly as possible. After its thorough study in Moscow, among other things, there will be an understanding of whether the Forum for Security Co-operation can be integrated into the work on security guarantees," the head of the Russian delegation noted.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees and also an agreement on measures of ensuring the security of Russia and the NATO member-states. Consultations on these issues were held in Geneva on January 10. On January 12, the Russia-NATO Council met in session in Brussels, and on January 13 there was a session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. The initiatives in question were examined.