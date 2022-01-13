US slapping sanctions against Putin would be an 'over-the-top' move, Kremlin cautions

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Washington imposing sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin would be an "over-the-top" measure, comparable to breaking off relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Levying sanctions against the head of state, against the President of Russia, I repeat once again, would be an over-the-top measure that is comparable to severing relations," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"Russia is always ready and will always do what best suits the interests of our country," Peskov said, answering a question from TASS about whether Moscow would be ready to introduce similar measures.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of Democrat legislators led by Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey introduced a bill to the US Senate on restrictions against Russia if tensions around Ukraine escalate. It involves, among other things, sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister, heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and other members of the military leadership. In addition, restrictive measures may affect the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.