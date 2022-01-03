Statement of five nuclear powers’ leaders to help ease tensions - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the approval of the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapons States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races will help to defuse international tensions and to restrain the arms race, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"We expect that amid the current challenging international security environment, the endorsement of such a political statement by the leaders of nuclear powers will help to reduce international tensions, curb the arms race, help build confidence and shape the basis for future control over offensive and defensive arms in their interconnection, as well as risk reduction measures," the statement says.