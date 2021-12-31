Russian deputy foreign, defense ministers to take part in Russia-NATO talks - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s deputy foreign and deputy defense ministers will take part in the Russia-NATO consultations in Brussels, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We are now trying to agree on the format of these talks in Brussels so they are held as talks of representatives of government agencies," he said. "We will obviously be represented by a deputy foreign minister, a deputy defense minister, high ranking diplomats and military officers, representatives of other agencies and so on."

Exactly who of the deputy ministers will travel to the talks is unclear as yet, Ushakov said. There’s still time to determine the makeup of the negotiating team as the talks are scheduled for January 12, he said.

The consultations on security guarantees through the OSCE in Vienna will start on January 13, and Russia will be represented by its envoy at the organization, Alexander Lukashevich, Ushakov said.

At the Geneva talks on January 9-10, Russia’s representative will be Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the aide said.