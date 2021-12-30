Biden in his phone call with Putin said nuclear war can’t be started - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden stressed several times in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a nuclear war can’t be started, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters after the conversation.

"It’s very important that President Biden stressed several times during the conversation that a nuclear war cannot be started and it cannot be won either. The Americans proceed from this while understanding that the US and Russia have the world’s largest nuclear potentials," Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, "Biden also stressed that Russia and the US could and should play a key role in the efforts on ensuring peace and security both in Europe and in other places across the globe.".