Russia has never been a source of tension in relations with US, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia has never been a source or a prime source of tension in relations with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on corresponding statements made by the White House.

"Russia has never been a source of tension and a prime source of tension. We have always said that Russia had been taking and will be taking those steps and measures that are necessary to ensure its security. We are set for a conversation and we believe that the pressing issues, which abound in our relationships, can be solved only through negotiations," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold a conversation at 23:30 Moscow time on December 30. Russia and the United States are also due to hold negotiations on security guarantees in Geneva on January 10.

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.