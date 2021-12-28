Another round of consultations of Russian, EU political directors to be held early in 2022

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union plan to hold another round of consultation of political directors after the New Year holidays, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chichov said on Tuesday.

"As for the political dialogue, it is more alive than dead. Moreover, it made certain progress during the outgoing year. We had contacts at the level of our minister and EU foreign policy chief [Josep] Borrell. Last time it was on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm," he told an online briefing. "We had consultations at the level of political directors and plan another round after the New Year holidays."

Apart from that, Moscow and Brussels had a series of expert consultations on current matters.