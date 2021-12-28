{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Another round of consultations of Russian, EU political directors to be held early in 2022

"As for the political dialogue, it is more alive than dead," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chichov said

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union plan to hold another round of consultation of political directors after the New Year holidays, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chichov said on Tuesday.

"As for the political dialogue, it is more alive than dead. Moreover, it made certain progress during the outgoing year. We had contacts at the level of our minister and EU foreign policy chief [Josep] Borrell. Last time it was on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial meeting in Stockholm," he told an online briefing. "We had consultations at the level of political directors and plan another round after the New Year holidays."

Apart from that, Moscow and Brussels had a series of expert consultations on current matters.

Tags
Foreign policy
EU’s participation in Russia’s talks with US, NATO to have no added value — Russian envoy
Earlier, it was reported that Russian-US consultations on security guarantees would take place in Geneva on January 10
Read more
Some Gazprom clients from Europe selected their contract volumes in 2021
They are no longer submitting applications for gas supplies, Gazprom Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Russia to pick from range of responses if US, NATO fail to guarantee its security — Putin
The president said Russia will seek to achieve a positive outcome in the talks on security guarantees
Read more
NATO provocations may trigger armed conflict — Russian Defense Ministry
The intensity of reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has grown by 60% in contrast to 2020
Read more
Lavrov says West seeks ‘small’ Ukraine ‘war’ to blame Moscow, stifle Russia economically
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the position widely spread in the West on using preventing sanctions against Russia
Read more
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Active ‘military colonization’ of Ukrainian territory by NATO underway, speaker says
"So far there are no real, specific steps to remove our justified concerns, those worries that we express. NATO continues to move to our borders, now right up to them," Valentina Matviyenko emphasized
Read more
Vucic says Kornet anti-tank missile systems better than Javelins
"I am very glad they have been supplied", Serbian President said
Read more
Russia never attacked anyone first, Kremlin says
Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often
Read more
Russia has no plans for reviving Soviet Union — Federation Council’s speaker
These days it is essential to develop mutually beneficial cooperation on a new basis, Valentina Matviyenko stressed
Read more
Putin says insulting Prophet Muhammad isn’t artistic freedom
Putin also criticized posting photos of Nazis on websites such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment and dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two
Read more
Moscow is weighing time, format, delegates for Russia-NATO Council talks — diplomat
Moscow believes it’s essential that top military commanders take part in the NATO-Russia Council "because the matter is about military security issues", Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Russia, US close to a point where diplomacy may become subordinate — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia was firmly against any escalation or conflicts
Read more
Media: Hainan develops new individual car tourism routes
The dynamic development of transport networks has led to the creation of routes suitable for romantic tours, red tourism, surfing, and even ethnic tourism, according to the Sanya Daily
Read more
Figure skaters Valiyeva, Trusova, Shcherbakova join Team Russia for European Championships
The European championships will take place in Tallin from January 10-16
Read more
Media: Hainan hosts international forum on industrial seed production
The event was attended by more than 20 academicians, as well as several hundred business representatives and industry experts
Read more
Hainan to invest about $1.5 billion into Yangpu Port infrastructure
The project envisions the construction of four new container berths with a capacity of up to 200 thousand tons and one berth with a capacity of up to 150 thousand tons
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases’ deployment in Ukraine
Chechnya is ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems, he noted
Read more
Russia has military edge over Ukraine in Sea of Azov, says Kiev top diplomat
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, "of course, Russia dictates the situation in the Azov and basically uses it as a war theater"
Read more
Press review: Putin gets tough on NATO and Congress dismayed with Biden’s Syria policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 24th
Read more
Russia not bluffing on security proposals, going to explain this to West — senior diplomat
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO
Read more
Mali debunks Europe’s, Canada’s accusations of Russian PMC deployment
According to the statement, the government of the Republic of Mali "officially rejects these groundless accusations and demands proof from independent sources"
Read more
US, EU rejection of Sputnik V a mistake, Argentine epidemiologist says
The US and EU member states stripped themselves of a good coronavirus vaccine by rejecting the Russian-made Sputnik V, says Argentine epidemiologist Gabriela Piovano
Read more
Generalissimus Suvorov Borey-A-class submarine to reinforce Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov underscored that Russia has not commissioned this many submarine cruisers since 1991
Read more
Hainan Fashion Week: Chinese designers present their Spring/Summer collections
The fashion show was held on the beach of a Hainan resort
Read more
Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier that since November, the company’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third
Read more
MC-21 aircraft completes flight certification program — Industry and Trade Minister
The MC-21 is a narrow-body airliner
The MC-21 is a narrow-body airliner
Read more
Soviet Union could have survived as Union of Sovereign States — Gorbachev
The Soviet Union’s first president believes that the Soviet authorities had underestimated the scale of inter-ethnic problems in the Soviet Union and the need for reforming the country
Read more
Hainan's Haikou to increase measures to establish financial center
The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) will be a key milestone in the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Port
Read more
Collection inspired by Li ethnic motifs debuts at Hainan Fashion Week
Li are an indigenous people of Hainan Island who speak the language of the same name
Read more
Gazprom slams ‘groundless’ EU accusations of insufficient gas supplies
According to Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov, Gazprom is ready to deliver some additional gas volumes under existing long-term contracts
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Reports that EU demands Russia pay €290 bln are untrue — ministry
According to the ministry, WTO rules do not provide for the payment of any compensations
Read more
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China’s Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
Read more
Russia nurtures no plans to invade Ukraine, says top senator
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia would insist on the implementation of the Minsk Accords, and no other approach is possible
Read more
Lavrov criticizes Kiev’s proposals for Donbass as absurd
The unrecognized republics issued the appropriate orders immediately, while Kiev didn’t, until much later, Lavrov said
Read more
No halt in gas supply in Germany, Russia fulfills obligations — German Economy Ministry
According to Annika Einhorn, the ministry is constantly developing mechanisms to ensure its gas supply in case of a crisis situation, which is carried out in cooperation with other EU member states on the basis of EU legislation
Read more
MC-21 plane with Russian-made composite wing performs first flight
According to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the share of composite materials in the MC-21 plane is about 40%, which is the record high for planes of this class
Read more
Nearly 670,000 foreigners gain Russian citizenship since early 2021
It is almost 105,000 more than the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs
Read more
NATO chief likely to convene meeting of NATO-Russia Council on January 12
The source noted that NATO was in talks with Russia on this issue
Read more
NATO refusing to speak with Russia on equal basis — Russian deputy defense minister
The alliance has been ignoring Russia’s interests and avoiding an equal discussion of the existing problems, Alexander Fomin said
Read more
Russia’s entry to NATO impossible, says top diplomat
The West is unwilling to have any competitors in the international arena, Sergey Lavrov also noted
Read more
Russia will not turn into "besieged fortress" due to sanctions — Lavrov
The foreign minister specified that if the West strengthened sanctions, Russia would find an answer but he stressed that Moscow was counting on the prudence of its Western partners
Read more
Russia doubts its demand to halt NATO’s eastward expansion will gain traction — Lavrov
Russia released its proposals for security guarantees to the wider public recently to prevent the West from sweeping them under the rug, the top diplomat said
Read more
Deals at Hainan agricultural commodities event broke record, reaching $8.49 billion
The weight of products sold amounted to 6.5 million tons, an increase of 3.5% compared to a similar campaign held in December 2020
Read more
Kremlin spokesman castigates ‘cowboy-style’ language of US diplomats
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian diplomats, "who are diplomats of the old classical school" will have to engage in "a very difficult conversation"
Read more
NATO invites Russia to call Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12
Moscow has received NATO’s proposal to call a Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12, 2022 and is considering it
Read more
Diplomat refutes claims that NATO non-expansion won’t be discussed at talks
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Russia and the US on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states
Read more
US call to hold dialogue with rebels, sanctions unacceptable for Ethiopia — ambassador
Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau also commented on possible sanctions on the part of the US due to possible human rights violations by the parties to the conflict
Read more
Hainan hosts shared farms conference
The event focused on the construction, furnishing and efficient operation of buildings in the countryside
Read more