ST. PETERSBURG, December 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are preparing contacts at the highest level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Russian-Iranian contacts at the highest level are being prepared," he said.

Earlier, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Russia in the beginning of 2022 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.