Lavrov derides EU approach to Russia as ‘political Kama Sutra’

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ridiculed the EU’s policy toward Russia as "political Kama Sutra" in an interview aired on Monday.

He referred to the strategy of building relations with Russia that was announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in June. The EU official said the bloc should "push back, constrain, and engage with" Moscow.

"I imagined the choreography of this," he said in an interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel. "This is, pardon me, political Kama Sutra."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after the EU report on Russian relations was released in June that the strategy was "ideologically charged" and wouldn’t help to bring ties between Moscow and Brussels back to normal. She said the EU principles for dealing with Russia were "in the spirit of the Cold War.".