Russia’s Gerasimov, US’ Milley discuss international security — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian General Staff head Valery Gerasimov discussed issues of international security with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, "the two military commanders discussed ongoing issues of international security" during their phone call.

Earlier, the Pentagon informed that the two military officials discussed concerning issues of regional security as well. The US Defense Ministry underscored that the phone call became yet another part of the communication between the two officials that seeks to reduce risks and prevent conflicts. The sides agreed not to disclose the details of the conversation.

Previously, Gerasimov and Milley had a phone call on November 23.