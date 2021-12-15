Moscow to respond to expulsions of Russian diplomats from Berlin — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Berlin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

"The unfriendly actions by Berlin won’t be left without an appropriate response," she said. "A statement on the matter will follow shortly."

A court in Berlin earlier sentenced a Russian national to life in prison on charges of murdering a Georgian citizen more than two years ago. The court ruled that the Russian government allegedly had ordered the killing. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after the ruling that the murder was a serious violation of the country’s law and sovereignty and announced expulsions of two members of the Russian embassy staff.