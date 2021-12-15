Donfried expresses readiness to facilitate resolution in Ukraine — embassy

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, during consultations in Moscow, expressed Washington’s readiness to facilitate the conflict-settlement in Ukraine and the Normandy format’s efforts, according to the statement released on the website of the US Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The Assistant Secretary emphasized that progress is possible on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine through the implementation of the Minsk agreements and that the United States is ready to support diplomatic efforts, in support of the Normandy Format," the statement reads.

The embassy noted that Donfried voiced concerns over "Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine" and "reinforced the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the US top diplomat held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the meeting lasted over an hour. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "the sides held a substantive discussion of the issues of security guarantees in the light of the incessant attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favor."

Later, Donfried met with Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak. Their conversation lasted more than two hours. As the US embassy reported, following Moscow, Assistant Secretary Donfried "will travel to Brussels to discuss the conversations she has had and continue our close coordination with Allies and partners on next steps."