Putin says Russia-China cooperation acts as key stability factor on global arena

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the contribution of Russian-Chinese cooperation to stability in international relations in his opening remarks before the start of a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"The close coordination by Russia and China of their actions on the global arena, the responsible joint approach to the resolution of pressing global problems became an important stability factor in international relations," Putin said.

According to him, the far-reaching mechanism of dialogue between governments and specialized agencies of both countries is functioning smoothly, as parliamentary cooperation is being bolstered, and continual contacts are being maintained along the lines of the diplomatic and defense agencies.

The Russian president also noted that Moscow and Beijing together actively work at the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in BRICS, which in general facilitates the formation of a fair world order based on international law.