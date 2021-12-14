Moscow, Jakarta raise concerns about Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation

JAKARTA, December 14. /TASS/. The participants attending security consultations between Russia and Indonesia expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the press service of Russia’s Security Council reported on Tuesday.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud held consultations in Jakarta. Delegates from military departments, the intelligence community, financial monitoring services, law enforcement agencies, and the justice ministries of both countries attended the meeting. Following the event, a joint statement was adopted.

"Concerns were raised about pertinent issues in the field of politics and security in global and regional contexts, as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," the statement says.

The parties also agreed on further cooperation to maintain peace, stability, and security in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific zone, while touching upon ASEAN’s cooperation with other regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to Russia’s Security Council, there was an exchange of opinions on key global and regional political and security issues of mutual interest.

"The participants of the talks informed one another about various aspects in the security field, including defense, justice, counter-terrorism, intelligence activities, transnational crime, countering the financing of terrorist activity, cybersecurity, and emergency response," the statement reads. The sides also noted that the sixth round of consultations was held to further strengthen security cooperation between Russia and Indonesia.