CEC sums up results, formally completing State Duma elections

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has summed up the results of the September State Duma elections and approved a report on the execution of federal budget funds at a meeting on Wednesday.

"Today, we are completing the elections of the State Duma of the 8th convocation. The financial report on the expenditure of funds allocated from the federal budget for preparing and holding the federal elections will be approved today, then it will be sent to the Chambers of the Federal Assembly. So, the election campaign will be considered completed," CEC deputy head Nikolay Bulaev informed.

He noted that September’s legislative vote was not easy. "The [election] campaign was the most difficult and challenging one not only in terms of its volume over the past years. The tough epidemiological situation which we are now learning to get used to living with has also made its own adjustments," Bulaev stressed.