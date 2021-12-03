Putin, Erdogan expressed appreciation for cooperation to stabilize situation in Syria

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone conversation on the situation in Syria and expressed their appreciation for the cooperation to stabilize the situation there, the Kremlin’s press service briefed on Friday following the results of the leaders’ talks.

"Mutual satisfaction was expressed by the level of cooperation in order to stabilize the situation and establish the peace process in Syria. The military personnel of both countries will conduct joint work in the Idlib de-escalation zone and in northeastern Syria," the document reads.

Apart from that, leaders discussed the situation in Libya. As the Kremlin specified, during a conversation, "the indispensability of political and diplomatic settlement with the UN mediation" was emphasized." "The hope was expressed for the successful holding of the national elections scheduled for December 24 this year which should contribute to the restoration of Libyan statehood and territorial integrity," the Kremlin concluded.