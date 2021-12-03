Putin briefs Erdogan on Kiev’s destructive policies of upsetting Minsk agreements

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine was pushing ahead with its destructive policy of disrupting the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Friday.

"The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Kiev was continuing its destructive policy of upsetting the Minsk agreements," the news release reads.

This is seen in the Ukrainian military’s provocative activities in the area of the conflict, including the use of Bayraktar attack drones.

"The need was stressed for Kiev to give up any attempts at exerting pressure on Donbass," the Kremlin said.

As the intra-Ukrainian crisis was discussed, it was stressed that it was essential to fully and strictly abide by the package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, signed in 2015, and other agreements, including those concluded on the Normandy Quartet’s platform.

Putin and Erdogan agreed on further personal contacts.