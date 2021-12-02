China’s Foreign Ministry lauds Putin’s statements on bilateral relations

BEIJING, December 2. /TASS/. China highly appreciates the recent statements by President Vladimir Putin about ties between the two countries, Wang Wenbin, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Thursday.

‘’We highly appreciate the positive statements by President Putin,’’ he said at a news conference. "We firmly believe that that Russian-Chinese relations in the new era will be even more mature, stable and strong."

Wang Wenbin said the successful contacts between the leaders of the two countries help to build friendly ties of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Beijing and Moscow contribute to global development by promoting joint projects on the international stage, the spokesman said.

‘’Our countries always hold the right position during crucial historical times,’’ he said.

On Tuesday, Putin said in a speech at a VTB Capital investment conference that Western sanctions against Beijing were unjustified and ran counter to international law. He said Western efforts in the fight with China sometimes looked unpalatable, citing as an example the creation of AUKUS, the security pact among Australia, UK and the US.

Putin also said Russia wasn’t concerned about China’s growing military potential as relations between the countries were at a high level. Russia, he said, won’t be guided by the interests of any third countries when building ties with China.