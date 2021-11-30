Lavrov hopes that current Ukrainian leadership won’t follow ‘Saakashvili’s path’

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that the current Ukrainian leadership won’t repeat the actions of Georgia’s former president Mikhail Saakashvili in 2008 at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I will express hope that even the current Kiev regime won't follow the path of Mikhail Saakashvili of the August 2008 vintage," he said.

Overnight on August 8, 2008, Georgia attacked South Ossetia. Russia defended civilians and its peacekeepers who had been deployed in the region since 1992. Over 1,000 people were killed as a result of a five-day war, including 72 Russian servicemen.