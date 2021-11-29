US to face tough, decisive response if it tries to meddle in Russian affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow won’t allow the US to meddle in Russia’s internal affairs and will deliver a tough and decisive response to any attempts to do so, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

‘’We won’t allow anyone to speak to Russia in a patronizing and imperious tone, let alone poke their nose in our affairs,’’ Rybakov said at a meeting of the Federation Council's Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation. ‘’The response will be tough and decisive.’’

Detractors persist in their attempts to restrain Russia’s development through sanctions and blackmail, he said. The US also interferes in the affairs of some other states including Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, Ryabkov said. The West’s concept of a rule-based order is promoted as a substitution for the UN-centric world architecture, he said.

The Summit for Democracy, which is planned to be held as a video conference on December 9-10, is aimed at assembling a US-led coalition to constrain countries that conduct independent policies, including Russia and China, the diplomat said. Russia will continue to work with its partners in various international groups, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, so that relations among states are based on the UN charter, he said.