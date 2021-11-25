Russian diplomat slams US-initiated Summit for Democracy as tool of confrontation

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Summit for Democracy, which is expected to be hosted by Washington, is aimed at creating confrontation and bringing ideology back to international relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The event is undoubtedly aimed at creating confrontation and divisions and is another one in a series of Washington’s steps to implement its policy to bring ideology back to international relations in the spirit of the notorious concept of a rule-based order," she pointed out.

According to her, the United States once again seeks to establish a club to confront the countries who maintain strategic independence from the collective West and their sovereign view on a fair world order, first and foremost, Russia and China. "They [the Americans] plan to wage this battle primarily by interfering in the domestic affairs of independent and sovereign states, citing the fight against corruption, the need to protect human rights and ensure democratic standards," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"The United States claims the right to decide who is worthy of being called a democracy and who is not, Zakharova noted. "It certainly looks cynical, I would say that it looks pathetic given the state of democracy and human rights in the United States and in the West in general," she said.

Zakharova added that the initiative to hold the summit was part of the US strategy aimed at undermining the role of the United Nations and creating universal platforms primarily based on the G7 and NATO.

On December 9-10, Washington intends to host the Summit for Democracy, which will involve the leaders of countries, rights activists and businessmen. A total of 110 countries and territories have been invited to participate in the event.