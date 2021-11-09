‘Cherished traditions of friendship’: Lavrov lauds Russia-Kazakhstan strategic partnership

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership, alliance, and the development of integration all meet the long-term interests of Moscow and Nur-Sultan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article entitled ‘’Russia and Kazakhstan: Cooperation Without Borders’’ that was published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday.

"Looking back upon the historic path that our peoples have traversed, we can say with confidence that [this] strategic partnership, alliance and the development of integration processes best serve the long-term interests of Russia and Kazakhstan. They act as a solid foundation for building good-neighborly relations for shared prosperity,’’ Lavrov said.

According to the top diplomat, in the 29 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, "comprehensive steps have been taken to build a joint model of state-to-state interaction’’. "It now not only fully rests on the generally recognized rules of international law, but also takes cognizance of the current geopolitical reality,’’ he said. ‘’What lies at the foundation of our partnership is the cherished traditions of friendship, mutual assistance and understanding. An especially important role is played by the spiritual proximity of Russians and Kazakhs.