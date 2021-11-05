Russian embassy declines comments on national diplomat’s death in Germany

BERLIN, November 5. / TASS /. The Russian Embassy in Germany refrained from comments on the reports made by the German media about the death of a 35-year-old Russian diplomat in Berlin this October, the country’s diplomatic mission said on Friday.

"The Russian Embassy in Germany refrained from comments on this tragic event for ethical reasons," an embassy official noted.

On Friday, Der Spiegel reported that the security services found a Russian diplomat dead outside the country’s diplomatic mission. According to the article, the man apparently fell out of the window of the embassy. The diplomatic mission described this as "tragic accident" and declined any comments "for ethical reasons."

The German Foreign Ministry stated that it was aware of the incident. "However, I won’t provide any details," ministry’s Spokesperson Christopher Burger said.